Es mentira lo que afirma Toni Cantó sobre los resultados de las elecciones generales

Esta es la mentira

El candidato de Ciudadanos Toni Cantó ha aprovechado los resutados de las elecciones generales del pasado 28 de abril, día que también se celebraron elecciones autonómicas en la Comunidad Valenciana, para afirmar que Cs es “el único partido con representación que crece”, lo que ha hecho posible “ convertimos en los líderes de la oposición de las Cortes Valencianas”.

Esta es la verdad

La mentira no es una, sino dos. Ciudadanos es el único partido con representación que ha crecido en las Cortes Valencianas y los resultados tampoo convierten a la formación naranja en líder de la oposición. En primer lugar, la figura de líder de la oposición no es un cargo oficial en la Comunidad Valenciana, sino una forma de denominar al máximo responsable del partido opositor con más escaños. Ciudadanos ha pasado de 13 diputados en 2015 a 18 en estas elecciones, pero el PSOE también ha crecido y pasa de 23 a 27 escaños. Además, ambos partidos han crecido en número de votos, no solo Ciudadanos, que a fecha de hoy tampoco es líder de la oposición. Si finalmente gobiernan PSPV y Compromís con apoyo de Podemos, Partido Popular, Cs y Vox serían los partidos en la oposición, con 19, 18 y 10 escaños, respectivamente.

