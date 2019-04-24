Público
Mentira debate Atresmedia Es mentira que España invierta "el 6,5% del PIB en Sanidad", como ha afirmado Sánchez

Pedro Sánchez ya había ofrecido datos incorrectos sobre Sanidad. En esta ocasión, vuelve a exagerar la cifra.

Sánchez, antes del debate de Atresmedia. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Esta es la mentira

El presidente del Gobierno y candidato del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, ha apuntado durante el debate en Atresmedia de este martes que "España invierte el 6,5% del PIB en Sanidad".

Esta es la verdad

Pedro Sánchez ya había ofrecido datos incorrectos sobre Sanidad. En esta ocasión, exagera la cifra y ese 6,5% del PIB que dice que se dedica a Sanidad es realmente un 5,9%, según los últimos datos del Ministerio de Sanidad, que no es lo mismo.

