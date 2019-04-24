Esta es la mentira
El presidente del Gobierno y candidato socialista, Pedro Sánchez, ha afirmado en el debate de este martes, otra vez, que “el drama de este país es que los jóvenes se emancipan con más de 30 y no con 20 como en el resto de países”. Ya lo hizo, por ejemplo, el pasado 6 de abril en un acto en Sevilla, aunque entonces dijo “35”, como ya dijimos en este Cazamentiras.
Esta es la verdad
Ahora tampoco acierta Sánchez. Los datos que da no se corresponden con los de Eurostat sobre la edad media a la que se emancipan los jóvenes españoles, que se van de casa tras superar los 29 años pero sin llegar a los 30.
La media de emancipación en Europa, como remarca Eurostat tampoco es de 20 años. En la Unión Europea esa media está en 26 años, como refleja este organismo de control. Además, en países como Croacia, Malta, Italia, Grecia y Eslovenia la media es superior a 30 años, más que en España.
