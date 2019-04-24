El candidato popular, Pablo Casado, ha ganado el debate de este martes en lo que a mentiras se refiere, especialmente cuando ha ofrecido datos.
Esta es la mentira
Pablo Casado ha mostrado un gráfico inconsistente durante el debate de Atresmedia que supuestamente reflejaba el desplome de la contratación indefinida en España durante el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez.
Esta es la verdad
Con Pedro Sánchez al frente del Gobierno, desde junio de 2018 a marzo de 2019, la contratación indefinida ha descendido de 192.972 contratos indefinidos hace diez meses a 179.821 el mes pasado. Un descenso de 13.151 contratos de ese tipo, según datos del SEPE.
