La alcadesa del municipio barcelonés de la Garriga es próxima a Carles Puigdemont y Jordi Turull y acudió a las listas de JxCat de las elecciones catalanas del 21-D como número 32 para Barcelona.

Meritxell Budó./ DIPUTACIÓ DE BARCELONA

Meritxell Budó sustituirá a Elsa Artadi como consejera de la Presidencia y portavoz del Govern, según ha confirmado la Agencia Catalana de Noticias (ACN). Budó es alcadesa del municipio barcelonés de la Garriga y, además, es vicepresidenta de la Diputación de Barcelona, miembro del Consell Comarcal del Vallès Oriental y del Consell per la República.

Con carnet del PDeCAT y antes de Convergència, Budó es próxima a Carles Puigdemont y Jordi Turull. Acudió a las listas de JxCat de las elecciones catalanas del 21-D como número 32 para Barcelona. Asume este cargo después de hacerse oficial que Artadi se marchaba del Govern para ser la número dos de la lista de JxCat a las elecciones municipales de Barcelona, por detrás del 'exconseller' Quim Forn. Entonces Budó ya afirmó que estaba "a disposición" del 'president' Quim Torra y del 'conseller' "legítimo" Jordi Turull

Torra mantendrá la misma estructura que con Artadi, de manera que la 'consellera' de la Presidencia también asumirá las funciones de portavoz

