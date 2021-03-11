Estás leyendo: La Mesa de la Asamblea de Madrid acepta su disolución, pero recurrirá la convocatoria de elecciones en el TSJM

Moción de censura y elecciones anticipadas en Madrid La Mesa de la Asamblea de Madrid acepta su disolución, pero recurrirá la convocatoria de elecciones en el TSJM

Justifica el recurso porque la convocatoria electoral se realizó "una vez conocida la tramitación de una moción de censura".

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso antes de la convocatoria de elecciones anticipadas.
La presidenta de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso antes de la convocatoria de elecciones anticipadas. - Zipi / Efe

La Asamblea de Madrid ha quedado ya disuelta tras analizar la Mesa de la Diputación Permanente el decreto de convocatoria de elecciones de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, han informado fuentes parlamentarias.

No obstante, estas mismas fuentes han asegurado que la Mesa recurrirá esta decisión ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia (TSJM) y que presentarán medidas cautelarísimas contra la disolución.

Según indican, la publicación del decreto en el Boletín Oficial de la Comunidad (BOCM) conlleva la disolución y lo que hará la Mesa es "presentar un recurso sobre esa publicación ya que se realiza una vez conocida la tramitación de una moción de censura".

Así, el máximo órgano parlamentario ha acordado recurrir al TSJM el decreto de convocatoria electoral, al entender que hay dos mociones de censura en trámite. Toda la actividad parlamentaria, incluidas las mociones, queda suspendida y los acuerdos decaen, quedando a la espera de la decisión del TSJM, han informado otras fuentes parlamentarias.

