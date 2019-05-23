Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

La Mesa del Congreso pide un informe sobre la suspensión de los presos y se emplaza a una nueva reunión

La Mesa solicita un informe jurídico a los letrados de la Cámara para que detallen sobre cómo proceder con la suspensión de los diputados en prisión preventiva. El órgano se volverá a reunir este viernes con la intención de tomar una decisión.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
La presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida este miércoles en el Congreso

La presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet / EFE

La Mesa del Congreso ha acordado este jueves solicitar un informe jurídico a los letrados de la Cámara para que detallen cómo proceder con la situación de los diputados del procés, en prisión preventiva, y su posible suspensión como parlamentarios. Según fuentes del órgano, la intención de la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, es la de reunir de nuevo a la Mesa este viernes para analizar el informe y con la vista puesta en tomar una decisión sobre los presos.

((Habrá ampliación))

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad