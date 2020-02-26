Estás leyendo: Una amigdalitis aparta a Iglesias de la mesa con la Generalitat

Por la misma razón tampoco podrá participar en el pleno del Congreso, en donde tenía previsto responder a una pregunta de Teodoro García Egea, secretario general del Partido Popular.

25/02/2020.- El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, durante el pleno del Senado celebrado este martes. EFE/Kiko Huesca
MADRID

Actualizado:

EFE

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, no formará parte de la mesa de diálogo con la Generalitat de Catalunya que se celebra este miércoles en esta capital, debido a una amigdalitis, informaron a Efe fuentes del entorno del líder de Podemos.

Según éstas, Iglesias se encontró mal ayer y al finalizar el pleno del Congreso se dirigió a los servicios médicos de la Cámara en donde le detectaron la enfermedad, que le causaba fiebre y malestar, por lo que se quedará en casa a descansar.

Por la misma razón tampoco podrá participar en el pleno del Congreso, en donde tenía previsto responder a una pregunta de Teodoro García Egea, secretario general del Partido Popular (PP).

Ayer, Pablo Iglesias recalcó la necesidad de "ser respetuoso" con el equipo elegido por la Generalitat de Catalunya para formar parte de la mesa de diálogo con el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez, que incluye también a miembros ajenos al Gobierno catalán e, incluso, a investigados por el referéndum ilegal del 1 de octubre.

Pedro Sánchez y Quim Torra mantendrán este miércoles en La Moncloa la primera reunión de la mesa de diálogo entre el Gobierno central y la Generalitat catalana que, como definió ayer la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, parte desde posiciones antagónicas porque el Gobierno de coalición PSOE-Unidas Podemos está en la "antítesis" de las posiciones independentistas dominantes del Govern.

