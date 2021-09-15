madrid
Amnistía y autodeterminación. Esa es la propuesta que el president de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Pere Aragonès, le ha trasladado al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en la reunión que han mantenido ambos mandatarios este miércoles como preludio al reinicio de la mesa de diálogo sobre el conflicto catalán.
Aragonès ha constatado, como Sánchez, que este foro parte de "posiciones muy distantes", y ha evitado poner plazos concretos para lograr acuerdos, como había pedido el líder del Ejecutivo. Sin embargo, el dirigente catalán ha advertido que "más allá de las fechas, que también son importantes, lo fundamental es que haya resultados y concreciones; los exigiremos", ha asegurado.
((Habrá ampliación))
