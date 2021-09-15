Estás leyendo: Aragonès renuncia a imponer plazos, pero advierte de que exigirán "concreciones y resultados" a medida que avance el diálogo

Mesa de diálogo en Cataluña Aragonès renuncia a imponer plazos, pero advierte de que exigirán "concreciones y resultados" a medida que avance el diálogo

El president de la Generalitat le traslada a Pedro Sánchez que la "mejor solución" es "la amnistía y la autodeterminación" y pide "unidad" al independentismo para "poder estar fuertes en la negociación" con el Gobierno.

El president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, en una compareixença a la Galeria Gòtica del Palau de la Generalitat.
Imagen de archivo del president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès.  Guillem Roset / ACN

Amnistía y autodeterminación. Esa es la propuesta que el president de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Pere Aragonès, le ha trasladado al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en la reunión que han mantenido ambos mandatarios este miércoles como preludio al reinicio de la mesa de diálogo sobre el conflicto catalán.

Aragonès ha constatado, como Sánchez, que este foro parte de "posiciones muy distantes", y ha evitado poner plazos concretos para lograr acuerdos, como había pedido el líder del Ejecutivo. Sin embargo, el dirigente catalán ha advertido que "más allá de las fechas, que también son importantes, lo fundamental es que haya resultados y concreciones; los exigiremos", ha asegurado.

