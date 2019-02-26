Público
Metro de Valencia Abren juicio a ocho ex altos cargos del metro de Valencia por el accidente de 2006

Entre ellas, la que fuera gerente de Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat Valenciana, Marisa Gracia. El accidente costó la vida a 43 personas y provocó heridas a otras 47.

Víctimas del accidente del metro de Valencia se manifiestan. EFE

La jueza del Juzgado de Instrucción número 21 de Valencia ha dictado la apertura de juicio oral contra ocho ex altos cargos de Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat Valenciana (FGV) por el accidente registrado el 3 de julio de 2006 en la Línea 1 de Metrovalencia, que costó la vida a 43 personas y provocó heridas a otras 47.

Así consta en un auto de fecha 22 de febrero, al que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, en el que la magistrada decreta la apertura de juicio oral contra estas ocho personas, entre ellas la que fuera gerente de FGV, Marisa Gracia, tras la petición realizada en este sentido por el ministerio fiscal y las acusaciones particulares.

La magistrada instructora acuerda mantener la situación de libertad de los acusados y tiene por dirigida la acción civil contra una aseguradora y FGV en concepto de responsable civil directo y subsidiario, respectivamente.

(Habrá ampliación)

