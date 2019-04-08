Vox tiene entre sus filas a un líder de un histórico grupo nazi español, según informa este lunes La Marea. El abogado madrileño José María Ruiz Puerta, miembro del partido ultraderechista en la localidad de Parla, fue dirigente del Círculo Español de Amigos de Europa, CEDADE, activo desde 1966 a 1993.
Durante su fundación, CEDADE contó con el apoyo de oficiales nazis de las Waffen SS protegidos en España, como León Degrelle y Otto Skorzeny, además de falangistas y combatientes de la División Azul. Según el citado diario, Ruiz Puerta es asiduo a los debates de Intereconomía en representación de Vox, cuyos líderes conocen bien al letrado, con quien se han fotografiado en diversos eventos y con quien, incluso, han compartido antiguas militancias.
Vox no es el primer proyecto político al que se suma Ruiz Puerta. El abogado fue presidente de la formación de extrema derecha Partido por la Libertad, partido registrado en 2013 y con vínculos con la Plataforma per Catalunya de Josep Anglada. Ambas organizaciones, junto a España 2000 y con el apoyo del sindicato Manos Limpias, trataron de sacar adelante en alianza ultra para crear la versión española del Frente Nacional de Marine Le Pen. Como recuerda La Marea, el Partido por la Libertad acabó integrándose en Vox.
Como abogado, Ruiz Puerta llevó la defensa de Pedro Varela, dueño de la librería Europa y condenado por apología del genocidio e incitación al odio. También ejerció de defensor de Manos Limpias en la primera causa contra el entonces magistrado de la Audiencia Nacional Baltasar Garzón por prevaricación por querer investigar los crímenes del franquismo.
Ruiz Puerta fue, además, subdirector de la revista de CEDADE, el principal órgano de propaganda nazi de la asociación. Según la información de La Marea, uno de los números de la publicación, en la que el abogado aparece de vicepresidente y Luis Varela de presidente, calificaba el holocausto de "fábula". Asimismo, el letrado participó en 1989 en un acto de CEDADE en homenaje a Adolf Hitler.
