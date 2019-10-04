Público
'Mientras dure la guerra' Un grupo de ultraderecha boicotea el pase de  de la película de Amenábar en València

Interrumpieron la proyección de la película con gritos de "España una, grande y libre" y con una enorme bandera de España llamando a "unirse a la resistencia". Varios espectadores se encararon con los autores del boicot, si bien el enfrentamiento no fue a mayores. Finalmente los ultraderechistas abandonaron la sala. A la salida fueron identificados por la Policía.

Una imagen del boicot de España 2000 a la película de Amenábar en una sala de València.

Unas 20 personas pertenecientes al partido ultra España 2000 intentó boicotear en la noche del miércoles el pase en cine de València de la película Mientras dure la guerra, el film de Alejandro Amenábar sobre la Guerra Civil centrado en el histórico enfrentamiento enfrentamiento entre Miguel de Unamuno y el general fascista José Millán Astray

Según informa el diario Levante, "unos segundos después del inicio de la proyección, un grupo de cuatro personas" desplegó una pancarta delante de la pantalla en la que se proyectaba la película. En dicha pancarta se podía leer Únete a la resistencia, España 2000". Mientras, otros ultraderechistas, sentados entre el público comenzaron a gritar "¡Viva España!" y "¡España libre!", acompañados por aplausos. 

Varios espectadores pidieron silencio y se encararon con los autores del boicot, si bien el enfrentamiento no fue a mayores. Según relató un testigo presencial a Levante-EMV, "cerca de 15 espectadores abandonaron la sala, algunas con mucha ansiedad".

Finalmente, tras unos minutos los ultraderechistas abandonaron la sala y fueron identificados a la salida por la Policía.

El diario El Plural ha publicado un vídeo que filmó un espectador presente en la sala Se pueden escuchan claramente los gritos de los radicales de derecha, como el "España una, grande y libre".

Este boicot de España 2000 se produce casi un año después de que este mismo grupo ultra forzara con su amenazas la cancelación de dos funciones del presentador y humorista Dani Mateo en el teatro Olimpia de la ciudad de Valencia.

