El Gobierno español ha indicado al pesquero español 'Nuestra Señora del Loreto', que lleva más de una semana a la deriva tras rescatar a una docena de personas en aguas del Mediterráneo cercanas a Libia, que ponga rumbo a Malta por ser el "puerto más seguro para desembarcarlos", según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes de la vicepresidencia del Gobierno.
El pesquero español se encuentra a 12 millas de Malta con los once migrantes que permanecen a bordo tras un fuerte temporal que en un primer momento obligó al capitán de la embarcación, Pascual Durá, a dirigirse a España a pesar de no contar con el permiso de las autoridades.
"El Gobierno indica ahora a 'Nuestra Madre de Loreto' que ponga rumbo a Malta. Tarde, mal y sin escrúpulos", ha lamentado a través de su cuenta de Twitter el fundador de la ONG Proactiva Open Arms, Óscar Camps.
"Jugando con la seguridad de las personas, 10 días sin noticias, un temporal duro, una persona evacuada en helicóptero y un alto riesgo para toda la tripulación", ha denunciado.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, había pedido al patrón del 'Nuestra Madre de Loreto' que cumpliera con la legislación comunitaria e internacional y se dirigiera "al puerto seguro más próximo", según explicó el mandatario en la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del G20 en Buenos Aires.
El Gobierno español había estado negociando con Libia para dar una solución a la situación del pesquero, y también haciendo gestiones ante los ejecutivos de Malta e Italia, que hasta el momento se habían negado a permitir el desembarco.
