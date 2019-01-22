Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, quien fuera portavoz y secretario de Estado de Comunicación del expresidente del Gobierno José María Aznar colaborará en la campaña de la actual portavoz del Partido Popular y candidata a la Presidencia regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.
Según han confirmado fuentes populares, Rodríguez desempeñará funciones de asesor de Díaz Ayuso, que en los próximos días nombrará a un jefe de prensa.
La portavoz del PP madrileño tiene que formar su equipo desde cero a diferencia del candidato al Ayuntamiento de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, quien se rodeará para los comicios de la misma gente con la que trabajaba ya en el Grupo Municipal. Ambos candidatos, con un perfil aguirrista y heredero de Aznar.
Así, desde su nombramiento, Díaz Ayuso se encuentra conformando su equipo, para el que ya ha tanteado a diversos perfiles. Posteriormente, se centrará en las listas electorales de la mano de la Dirección regional. Los nombramientos se conocerán a mediados de abril.
Además, tal y como indicó ella misma, se reunirá con los consejeros del Gobierno regional para ponerse al día en todas las materias. La candidata ya ha hecho lo propio con el presidente de la Comunidad, Ángel Garrido, con quien tuvo una reunión a finales e la semana pasada. El actual mandatario fue descartado como candidato por Génova por no contar con la confianza del líder del PP, Pablo Casado.
