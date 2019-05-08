El líder del PSC, Miquel Iceta, tiene pensado compatibilizar por ahora su escaño en el Parlament, dada la "incertidumbre" política en Catalunya, con la presidencia del Senado, a la que previsiblemente accederá después de que se constituya la Cámara Alta el 21 de mayo.
Fuentes del PSC han asegurado que el primer secretario del partido y presidente del grupo socialista en el Parlament no tiene previsto renunciar de momento a ninguno de sus cargos.
Según las fuentes consultadas, "dada la incertidumbre" política en Catalunya, Iceta por ahora "no piensa renunciar a nada".
Este mediodía se ha conocido que Iceta ha aceptado la propuesta del líder del PSOE Pedro Sánchez para presidir el Senado, donde los socialistas cuentan con mayoría absoluta tras las elecciones del 28 de abril.
Aunque por ahora no está previsto que el líder del PSC abandone el Parlament, fuentes socialistas coinciden en señalar que si dentro de un tiempo renunciara, se perfilaría como un relevo natural al frente del grupo parlamentario su número dos en la Cámara catalana, la portavoz Eva Granados.
Sin embargo, las mismas fuentes apuntan que sí habría que abrir un debate en caso de que hubiera que escoger a otro candidato para unas elecciones en Catalunya, ya que dentro del partido no existe un consenso sobre quién debería coger el testigo de Iceta para aspirar a presidir la Generalitat.
