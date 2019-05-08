Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Miguel Iceta Iceta compatibilizará el Parlament y el Senado ante la "incertidumbre" en Catalunya

Aunque por ahora no está previsto que el líder del PSC abandone el Parlament, fuentes socialistas coinciden en señalar que si renunciara, su relevo natural sería la portavoz Eva Granados.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El primer secretario del PSC y líder de los socialistas en el Parlamento de Cataluña, Miquel Iceta. EFE

El primer secretario del PSC y líder de los socialistas en el Parlamento de Cataluña, Miquel Iceta. EFE

El líder del PSC, Miquel Iceta, tiene pensado compatibilizar por ahora su escaño en el Parlament, dada la "incertidumbre" política en Catalunya, con la presidencia del Senado, a la que previsiblemente accederá después de que se constituya la Cámara Alta el 21 de mayo.

Fuentes del PSC han asegurado que el primer secretario del partido y presidente del grupo socialista en el Parlament no tiene previsto renunciar de momento a ninguno de sus cargos.

Según las fuentes consultadas, "dada la incertidumbre" política en Catalunya, Iceta por ahora "no piensa renunciar a nada".

El líder del PSC asegura que por el momento no piensa renunciar a nada

Este mediodía se ha conocido que Iceta ha aceptado la propuesta del líder del PSOE Pedro Sánchez para presidir el Senado, donde los socialistas cuentan con mayoría absoluta tras las elecciones del 28 de abril.

Aunque por ahora no está previsto que el líder del PSC abandone el Parlament, fuentes socialistas coinciden en señalar que si dentro de un tiempo renunciara, se perfilaría como un relevo natural al frente del grupo parlamentario su número dos en la Cámara catalana, la portavoz Eva Granados.

Sin embargo, las mismas fuentes apuntan que sí habría que abrir un debate en caso de que hubiera que escoger a otro candidato para unas elecciones en Catalunya, ya que dentro del partido no existe un consenso sobre quién debería coger el testigo de Iceta para aspirar a presidir la Generalitat.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad