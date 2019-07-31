La militancia de EH Bildu ha respaldado que los parlamentarios de la formación abertzale se abstengan para posibilitar la investidura de la candidata del PSN, María Chivite, como presidenta del Gobierno de Navarra.
En la consulta vinculante convocada por la formación abertzale, un 75% ha votado a favor de la abstención y un 25% han votado a favor de que se vote en contra en la investidura. Han emitido su voto 2.000 militantes.
De esta forma, María Chivite cuenta para su investidura con el apoyo de PSN, Geroa Bai, Podemos e Izquierda-Ezkerra, y con la necesaria abstención de EH Bildu.
El debate de investidura comenzará este jueves a las 12 horas con la intervención de la candidata socialista y continuará por la tarde con la intervención de los grupos. Está previsto que a las 20.30 horas se produzca la primera votación, en la que es necesaria la mayoría absoluta, que Chivite no alcanzará.
Por tanto, tendrá que esperar a la segunda votación, que se realizará 24 horas después y en la que es suficiente la mayoría simple, para ser investida presidenta.
(Habrá ampliación)
