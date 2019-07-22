La militancia de IU apoya un Gobierno de coalición PSOE-Unidas Podemos

La militancia de IU ha acordado mayoritariamente apoyar un gobierno de coalición entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos si hay acuerdo programático en un referéndum en el que ha participado únicamente el 16,37% del censo.
La formación de Alberto Garzón puso en marcha una consulta 'online' entre la militancia para conocer su posición frente a la investidura de Pedro Sánchez como presidente del Gobierno entre las 12.00 horas de este domingo 21 de julio y las 22.00 horas de este lunes.
"Si se alcanza un acuerdo programático para la investidura que evite nuevas elecciones, ¿estás de acuerdo con que se conforme un Gobierno de coalición entre el PSOE y nuestro grupo parlamentario Unidas Podemos", era la pregunta de la consulta.
En el referéndum se han contabilizado un total de 5.966 votos emitidos, el 16,37 por ciento del censo, según los datos facilitados por IU al término de la consulta. De ellos, un 78,76 por ciento (4.699 votos) ha apostado por el 'Sí' a un gobierno de coalición, mientras que un 19,26 por ciento (1.149) ha optado por el 'no'. El 1,8 por ciento de los votos restantes (118) han correspondido a abstenciones.
La Coordinadora Federal de IU acordó el pasado sábado el informe de Alberto Garzón con la propuesta de consultar a las bases para que se pronuncien sobre un posible acuerdo con el PSOE para conformar un Gobierno de coalición.
Garzón defiende así que la posición de su partido será propia e independiente a las posiciones que adopten el resto de sus aliados políticos. "Será nuestra militancia la que decidiría en referéndum nuestra propia posición, con independencia de las posiciones que adopten el resto de los actores políticos de Unidas Podemos", defendió Garzón.
