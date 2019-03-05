Iniciaba su declaración asegurando que Carles Puigdemont le advirtió en junio de que ya no podía "dar marcha atrás" en el camino hacia la independencia, pero dos horas después afirmaba todo lo contrario.
Enric Millo, exdelegado del Gobierno en Catalunya, ha asegurado este martes ante la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo que el expresidente de la Generalitat contactó con él horas antes de la declaración unilateral de independencia (DUI), para conocer si, en el caso de que desistiese de este plan y convocase elecciones autonómicas, como tenía decidido el Govern según algunos testigos y el procesado Santiago Vila, el Ejecutivo de Mariano Rajoy interrumpiría su plan de activar el artículo 155 de la Constitución en Catalunya, como finalmente ocurrió.
El PP tenía y aún tiene mayoría absoluta en el Senado, donde se tramita la activación del 155, pero Millo obvió esta cuestión y trasladó a Puigdemont que esta tramitación dependía de la Cámara Alta ,"Una cosa no tiene que ver con la otra". "Haz lo que tengas que hacer", le trasladó.
Policías pateados en la cabeza y 200 acciones "violentas"
(Habrá ampliación)
