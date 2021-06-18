madrid
El Ministerio de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030 y las comunidades autónomas han aprobado este viernes el acuerdo de distribución de los fondos procedentes del IRPF y del Impuesto sobre Sociedades (331,7 millones de euros) que se destinarán a financiar proyectos de entidades del Tercer Sector.
El Consejo Territorial de Servicios Sociales y del Sistema para la Autonomía y Atención a la Dependencia ha aprobado, así, la propuesta del Ministerio de Derechos Sociales, según ha detallado en un comunicado el departamento que dirige Ione Belarra.
Estos fondos ascienden a 331,7 millones de euros, un 7% más que en 2020, y se destinarán a financiar proyectos presentados por entidades del Tercer Sector.
De ellos, 260,8 millones se distribuirán mediante convocatorias realizadas por las comunidades autónomas, mientras que los 70,9 millones restantes se distribuirán mediante una convocatoria para entidades y proyectos de carácter estatal.
El acuerdo alcanzado tiene una duración de 5 años y consolida el modelo con dos tramos (uno estatal, con el 20% de los fondos, y otro autonómico, con el 80%) y se aplicará desde este año a los fondos procedentes tanto del IRPF como del Impuesto de Sociedades.
Según el secretario de Estado de Derechos Sociales, Nacho Álvarez, este acuerdo asegura la estabilidad y agiliza la tramitación de los fondos, por lo que ha agradecido la colaboración de las comunidades autónomas para alcanzar "un consenso duradero" en torno a la utilización de estos recursos.
También se ha aprobado la distribución del tramo autonómico entre las comunidades, siguiendo criterios objetivos de tamaño y características de la población o la situación socioeconómica de cada territorio, a través de las personas que se encuentran en situación de pobreza o exclusión social.
Según explica el ministerio, se ha garantizado que todas las comunidades experimenten al menos un crecimiento del 4% en estos recursos.
Por otra parte, el Consejo Territorial también ha aprobado la distribución de los fondos del Plan de Desarrollo Gitano, con una dotación económica de 1.502.500 euros, frente a los 412.500 euros que se invirtieron en 2020.
