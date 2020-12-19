Actualizado:
La Federación Plataforma Trans ha comunicado que la asesora del Ministerio de Igualdad en políticas LGTBI, Ángela Rodríguez, ha trasladado a los colectivos que a principios del año 2021 habrá un texto de ley trans.
Así ha informado esta Federación, que aglutina a más del 90% de entidades trans específicas, después de haber tenido este viernes una reunión con Ángela Rodríguez en la que avanzaron que el proyecto de ley tendrá "como referencia" la propuesta de la organización en la que participaron todos los colectivos trans y de familias de menores trans.
Así, la Federación Plataforma Trans celebra el "compromiso" del Gobierno de coalición y pone el énfasis especialmente en la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, por su "determinación valiente y comprometida con los derechos de las personas trans".
"La infancia es un período corto y de especial vulnerabilidad por lo que esta ley supondrá una esperanza para miles de familias que tienen que lidiar a diario contra las dificultades administrativas, el acoso escolar y la incomprensión de sectores sociales que las señalan y agreden." ha asegura la presidenta de Euforia Familias Trans-Aliadas, Natalia Aventín.
