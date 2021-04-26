Estás leyendo: El Ministerio del Interior recurre la sentencia que le obliga a readmitir al coronel Pérez de los Cobos

El Ministerio del Interior recurre la sentencia que le obliga a readmitir al coronel Pérez de los Cobos

La Abogacía del Estado, en representación del Ministerio del Interior, presenta un recurso en el que destaca que la sentencia de la Audiencia Nacional no ha tenido en cuenta el criterio de "juicio de confianza" en los nombramientos y ceses de los cargos de confianza.

La Abogacía del Estado, en representación del Ministerio del Interior, ha presentado un recurso contra la condena que anula el cese del coronel de la Guardia Civil Diego Pérez de los Cobos, en el que alega que la Audiencia Nacional "elimina" en su sentencia la posibilidad de destituir del cargo a un mando de acuerdo al criterio de  "juicio de confianza". 

"Entiende esta parte que la sentencia apelada ha superado los límites del control jurisdiccional en actos de esta naturaleza, eliminando cualquier espacio posible al juicio de confianza que el superior jerárquico puede y debe realizar con ocasión del nombramiento o cese de un subordinado en un puesto de libre designación y que no puede ser objeto de control jurisdiccional", señala el recurso, al que ha tenido acceso Europa Press.

El recurso responde a la sentencia del juzgado de lo contencioso-administrativo de la Audiencia Nacional que anulaba el cese de Pérez de los Cobos como jefe de la Guardia Civil en Madrid coincidiendo con la investigación por la posible relación entre la manifestación del 8M y el inicio de la pandemia de coronavirus.

