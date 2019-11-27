Público
UE La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, asume las funciones de Borrell en el Ministerio de Exteriores

Josep Borrell asume las responsabilidades para dirigir la Política Exterior de la Unión Europea este domingo.

El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores Josep Borrell, conversa con la titular de Defensa, Margarita Robles, al inicio de la sesión de control del Congreso de los Diputados. EFE/Ballesteros

La ministra de Defensa  en funciones Margarita Robles, asumirá la cartera del Ministerio de Exteriores temporalmente a partir de este viernes. Josep Borrell deja el ministerio para asumir el papel de Alto Representante de Política Exterior y Seguridad Común (PESC) de la Unión Europea.

El Consejo de Ministros formalizará su cese y su renuncia será efectiva con la publicación del Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) el sábado, 30 de noviembre. El Gobierno no puede nombrar a un nuevo ministro por estar en funciones, por ello debe designar a otro miembro del Ejecutivo.

Así sucedió ya cuando la entonces ministra de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Meritxell Batet, fue elegida presidenta del Congreso el pasado mes de mayo. Desde entonces, el titular de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación, Luis Planas, asume también sus funciones.

Este miércoles, la conservadora alemana Ursula von der Leyen ha logrado el visto bueno del Parlamento europeo a su equipo de comisarios, que tomarán el revlevo este domingo. 

