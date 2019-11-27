La ministra de Defensa en funciones Margarita Robles, asumirá la cartera del Ministerio de Exteriores temporalmente a partir de este viernes. Josep Borrell deja el ministerio para asumir el papel de Alto Representante de Política Exterior y Seguridad Común (PESC) de la Unión Europea.
El Consejo de Ministros formalizará su cese y su renuncia será efectiva con la publicación del Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) el sábado, 30 de noviembre. El Gobierno no puede nombrar a un nuevo ministro por estar en funciones, por ello debe designar a otro miembro del Ejecutivo.
Así sucedió ya cuando la entonces ministra de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Meritxell Batet, fue elegida presidenta del Congreso el pasado mes de mayo. Desde entonces, el titular de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación, Luis Planas, asume también sus funciones.
Este miércoles, la conservadora alemana Ursula von der Leyen ha logrado el visto bueno del Parlamento europeo a su equipo de comisarios, que tomarán el revlevo este domingo.
