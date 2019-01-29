La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ha asegurado este martes que si no salen adelante los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE), el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, convocará elecciones anticipadas en 2019.
"Si no se aprueban los PGE habrá elecciones en 2019", ha asegurado Montero en una entrevista en TVE, añadiendo que el presidente del Gobierno ya manifestó la posibilidad de adelantar los comicios si los Presupuestos no reciben el apoyo mayoritario en las Cortes.
"Estos Presupuestos son los que necesitan los ciudadanos para mejorar su condiciones de vida", ha defendido, asegurando que las cuentas se han elaborado "pensando en su ejecución".
El Gobierno en el libro rojo del Presupuesto, donde se explican las cuentas públicas por programas de gasto, ya publicó que no se descartaba la posibilidad de que puedan celebrarse en 2019 las elecciones generales de manera anticipada.
