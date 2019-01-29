Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Presupuestos 2019 La ministra de Hacienda dice que habrá elecciones anticipadas si no se aprueban los Presupuestos

Maria Jesús Montero ha asegurado que Pedro Sánchez ya manifestó la posibilidad de adelantar los comicios si los Presupuestos no reciben el apoyo mayoritario en las Cortes.

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero - EFE/Nico Rodríguez

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero - EFE/Nico Rodríguez

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ha asegurado este martes que si no salen adelante los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE), el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, convocará elecciones anticipadas en 2019.

"Si no se aprueban los PGE habrá elecciones en 2019", ha asegurado Montero en una entrevista en TVE, añadiendo que el presidente del Gobierno ya manifestó la posibilidad de adelantar los comicios si los Presupuestos no reciben el apoyo mayoritario en las Cortes.

"Estos Presupuestos son los que necesitan los ciudadanos para mejorar su condiciones de vida", ha defendido, asegurando que las cuentas se han elaborado "pensando en su ejecución".

El Gobierno en el libro rojo del Presupuesto, donde se explican las cuentas públicas por programas de gasto, ya publicó que no se descartaba la posibilidad de que puedan celebrarse en 2019 las elecciones generales de manera anticipada.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad