La ministra de Hacienda y la mano derecha de Iglesias se reúnen este martes para preparar los Presupuestos

madridActualizado:
La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, y Nacho Álvarez, secretario de Estado de Derechos Sociales y mano derecha de Gobierno a lo Iglesias, en materia económica, se reunirán la tarde de este martes, a las 18:00 horas, para iniciar los trabajos de preparación de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2021.
El encuero se ha anunciado tras la reunión celebrada esté lunes entre Pedro Sanchez y Pablo Iglesias.
Según fuentes del Gobierno,, ambos socios de gobierno consideran que "la recuperación económica y social precisa, además del acuerdo europeo, de un nuevo acuerdo presupuestario para que en los próximos meses podamos impulsar las políticas progresistas que necesita España tras la pandemia con el respaldo de los fondos comunitarios".
Unidas Podemos logra así un mayor protagonismo del que tenía hasta ahora en la negociación presupuestaria, lo que abriría la posibilidad de que se abra a levantar el veto a Ciudadanos si antes se logra un pacto conjunto en el Gobierno de coalición.
La reunión de esta tarde se produce tras el llamamiento a la unidad que lanzó este lunes Pedro Sánchez al resto de las fuerzas políticas y antes de la ronda de contactos que el jefe del Ejecutivo abrirá este miércoles con el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, y después con la de Cs, Inés Arrimadas.
(Habrá ampliación)
