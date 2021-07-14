La ministra de Justicia defiende el estado de alarma porque sirvió para "salvar miles de vidas"

madridActualizado:
En una breve comparencia desde el palacio de la Moncloa, la ministra de Justicia, Pilar Llop, ha indicado este miércoles que "el Gobierno respeta pero no comparte" la decisión del Tribunal Constitucional (TC) de declarar inconstitucional el estado de alarma decretado por el Ejecutivo el 14 de marzo de 2020, al principio de la pandemia. La ministra ha defendido que aquella medida sirvió para "salvar miles de vidas", en concreto 450.000, según dijo, y que se ajustó a la legalidad que marca la Constitución.
Llop ha indicado que el Ejecutivo va a "analizar profundamente" la sentencia, si bien ha avanzado ya que "el Gobierno respeta pero no comparte" la resolución ante el recurso de Vox.
Además, ha destacado la división que ha habido en el seno del TC a la hora de resolver el recurso del partido de Santiago Abascal, al señalar que Moncloa respeta el criterio de los seis magistrados que han apoyado este fallo, "si bien considera que la actuación del Ejecutivo fue conforme a los parámetros constitucionales, como han defendido otros cinco magistrados de ese mismo órgano".
Llop ha recordado que el Gobierno tomó medidas tres días después de que la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) mostrara el 11 de marzo de 2020 su profunda preocupación por la gravedad del coronavirus, unas medidas "inmediatas, urgentes y proporcionadas para defender la vida de millones de compatriotas".
Y no ha dudado en asegurar que el confinamiento decretado y la conducta "ejemplar" de los ciudadanos fue lo que permitió frenar al virus, junto al avance de la ciencia.
La democracia española, ha dicho, utilizó la figura del estado de alarma como el resto de países europeos hizo con medidas equivalentes. Y eso permitió -ha añadido- que se salvaran 450.000 vidas.
Pilar Llop también se ha referido a otras resoluciones del propio TC y del Tribunal Supremo que sí avalaron el estado de alarma, una medida que, junto al trabajo "incesante" de la ciencia, ha dado resultados que permiten "mirar el futuro con esperanza".
