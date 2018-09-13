Público
Vientres de alquiler La ministra de Sanidad apuesta por equiparar los vientres de alquiler al tráfico de órganos

María Luis Carcedo quiere que esta práctica pueda ser declarada ilegal en el ámbito internacional.

María Luisa Carcedo, nueva ministra de Sanidad/EFE

La nueva ministra de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social, María Luis Carcedo, es partidaria de equiparar los vientres de alquiler con el tráfico de órganos y de menores, de manera que esta práctica pueda ser declarada ilegal en el ámbito internacional.

En una entrevista concedida a la Agencia Efe poco después de tomar posesión de su cargo, la titular de Sanidad ha abogado por una regulación internacional de los vientres de alquiler que considere ilegales estas prácticas, prohibidas en España, pero a las que se puede acceder a través de convenios con terceros países.

"Hay que tomar decisiones internacionales y declarar ilegales" estas prácticas, que, gestionadas por las agencias de los vientres de alquiler, permiten a ciudadanos españoles recurrir a esta técnica de reproducción en otros países, ha considerado Carcedo.

Durante su entrevista, la primera que concede a un medio tras asumir la cartera de Sanidad, la nueva ministra también se ha referido a la prostitución, el suicidio, la eutanasia o la eliminación del copago farmacéutico, entre otros asuntos. 

(Habrá ampliación)

