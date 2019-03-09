Público
La ministra Valerio señala que si el PSOE gobierna apostará por "incrementar la prestación por paternidad a 16 semanas"

La titular de la cartera de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social ha repasado su gestión durante los ocho meses que ha durado el Gobierno de Sánchez y ha destacado la subida de las pensiones y el aumento de los permisos que tienen los hombres tras tener un hijo de cuatro a ocho semanas.  

Mgadalena Valerio, este sábado en Ciudad Real. / EFE

La ministra de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, Magdalena Valerio, ha asegurado que, si el PSOE gobierna tras los comicios electorales del próximo 28 de abril, "apostaremos por incrementar las prestaciones de paternidad hasta las dieciséis semanas".

Así lo ha señalado Valerio este sábado durante un desayuno mantenido con empresarios y autónomos en el municipio ciudadrealeño de Malagón en el que ha repasado la gestión de su departamento durante los ocho meses de Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez.

La también miembro de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE ha destacado la subida de las pensiones que se ha producido en este tiempo y la gestión de las prestaciones de paternidad, que han subido de cuatro a ocho semanas, y que aspiran a ser dieciséis semanas de aquí a tres años.

"Es una apuesta del PSOE por la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres, y la apuesta por la corresponsabilidad en la educación de los hijos y el mantenimiento de las casas", ha indicado.

Y ha recordado que, en esta línea de trabajo, esta semana se ha aprobado el decreto ley que incrementa la cuantía de las prestaciones por hijo a cargo, para resolver los problemas de pobreza infantil.

"Si queremos políticas sociales del primer mundo tenemos que tener una fiscalidad justa y una redistribución de la riqueza, para que haya cohesión social que es garantía de paz social", ha terminado.

