Estás leyendo: El ministro de Justicia comparece para informar sobre las medidas diseñadas para evitar el colapso de los juzgados

En directo El ministro de Justicia comparece para informar sobre las medidas diseñadas para evitar el colapso de los juzgados

El ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo, interviene ante la comisión de Justicia del Congreso de los Diputados para informar sobre las medidas adoptadas por su departamento en relación con la covid-19 tras el estado de alarma.

Campo se compromete a 'revisar los instrumentos legales' contra las 'fake news'
