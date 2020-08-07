Estás leyendo: Mira el documental íntegro con los 'secretos' que desvela Juan Carlos sobre su vida

Basado en una entrevista de cinco horas con el monarca cuando acababa de abdicar, la cinta fue censurada durante casi cinco años. Este jueves TVE la ha emitido y colgado en Youtube.

Juan Carlos I se va de España
Juan Carlos I. Imagen de archivo.

Este jueves TVE emitió el documental Yo Juan Carlos I, Rey de España, basado en una entrevista con el monarca y personalidades cercanas a él, que permaneció censurado durante casi cinco años

Filmado entre 2014 y 2015 por el cineasta francés Miguel Courtois en colaboración cuando el monarca acababa de abdicar del trono y de la jefatura del Estado que ostentó durante casi 40 años. 

E la entrevista, que TVE hizo pública en Youtube, el rey emérito repasa parte de su vida y la de una época. Desvela que las últimas palabras que le dijo Franco fueron que preservara la unidad de España y evita entrar en aspectos claves de la vida del monarca. Por ejemplo, no se menciona el episodio sobre la cacería de elefantes en Botswana, punto de inflexión de su declive.

