La Dirección General de la Policía, dependiente del Ministerio de Interior, pagará en los próximos dos años un millón de euros más IVA por 10.000 porras extensibles para los agentes del cuerpo, según el expediente del concurso de adjudicación al que ha accedido El País.
En la reunión de la Comisión de Personal y Proyectos Normativos del Consejo de Policía que se celebró el pasado 19 de septiembre se transmitió la adquisición de 10.000 bastones extensibles, además de otras 10.000 pistolas taser, tal y como reclamaba el Sindicato Unificado de Policía (SUP).
Tecnología y Desarrollo Teyde S, la empresa adjudicataria, tendrá que entregar 3.000 unidades antes de 2020, mientras que las otras 7.000 restantes se repartirán a lo largo del próximo año.
Según este medio, el Servicio de Armamento de la Policía Nacional justificó la compra de este material –cuya estructura principal está fabricada "con acero o aleación de máxima calidad"– y destacó su "idoneidad", ya que esta nueva porra "hace posible una utilización segura y un agarre perfecto sin riesgo para la integridad de quien lo porta".
"Se trata de un elemento de fácil portabilidad que va siempre con el policía, discreto dado su reducido tamaño, con un efecto psicológico disuasorio por su efecto ruidoso al desplegarse y válida como instrumento de rescate al contar con la dureza para ser utilizada como palanca", añade el documento justificativo, siempre según El País.
El concurso de adjudicación recoge que 25 agentes del cuerpo de seguridad recibirán un curso de formación. A su vez, los policías enseñarán al resto de compañeros "el uso, mantenimiento y conservación de la defensa extensible".
Esta nueva dotación se produce después de los altercados en Catalunya. Los miembros de las Unidades de Intervención Policial (UIP) han utilizado pelotas de goma para disolver las manifestaciones que se han sucedido en las últimas semanas tras la sentencia del procés, provocando además una multitud de heridos.
