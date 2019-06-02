Público
Mobbing Inmobiliaro Una vecina acosada por los Espinosa de los Monteros: "Estaba todo absolutamente destrozado para que no pudiera vivir"

'La Ser' recoge los testimonios de los vecinos afectados por una campaña de 'mobbing' inmobiliario iniciada por los tíos de Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, el dirigente de Vox y actual portavoz en el Congreso del partido ultraderechista, para que los inquilinos abandonasen el edificio y así poder completar una operación de venta. 

Iván Espinosa de los Monteros en el Congreso de los Diputados. (EFE)

"Cuando volví del verano me lo encontré todo absolutamente destrozado para que no pudiera vivir. Espantoso. No había ascensor, no había luz hasta las 20:00 horas de la noche... Era espantonso". Así define María cómo dejaron su vivienda los tíos de Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, que se dedicaron a hacer mobbing inmobiliario a los inquilinos de un inmueble para que decidiesen abandonarlo y así, poder venderlo, según recoge la Cadena Ser. 

María negoció un acuerdo con Iván Espinosa de los Monteros y terminó abandonando el edificio después de que su casa quedara convertida "en un queso Gruyerè". Otro de los vecinos explica que decidió marcharse en cuanto conoció la noticia: A mi me dijeron que lo que había era lo que había y fui inteligente, me adapté a las circunstancias. Yo me había ido cuando esa vecina falleció. Igual que a mí me dijeron que había lo que había...", rememora.

El episodio de acoso comenzó con unas molestas obras de las que no avisaron a los inquilinos y que los propietarios justificaron con Inspección Técnica de Edificios (ITE) falsa. Los tíos de Iván, Paz y Jorge Espinosa de los Monteros, crearon entonces un grupo de WhatsApp junto al empresario que contrataron para facilitar los desalojos

