"Cuando volví del verano me lo encontré todo absolutamente destrozado para que no pudiera vivir. Espantoso. No había ascensor, no había luz hasta las 20:00 horas de la noche... Era espantonso". Así define María cómo dejaron su vivienda los tíos de Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, que se dedicaron a hacer mobbing inmobiliario a los inquilinos de un inmueble para que decidiesen abandonarlo y así, poder venderlo, según recoge la Cadena Ser.

María negoció un acuerdo con Iván Espinosa de los Monteros y terminó abandonando el edificio después de que su casa quedara convertida "en un queso Gruyerè". Otro de los vecinos explica que decidió marcharse en cuanto conoció la noticia: A mi me dijeron que lo que había era lo que había y fui inteligente, me adapté a las circunstancias. Yo me había ido cuando esa vecina falleció. Igual que a mí me dijeron que había lo que había...", rememora.

El episodio de acoso comenzó con unas molestas obras de las que no avisaron a los inquilinos y que los propietarios justificaron con Inspección Técnica de Edificios (ITE) falsa. Los tíos de Iván, Paz y Jorge Espinosa de los Monteros, crearon entonces un grupo de WhatsApp junto al empresario que contrataron para facilitar los desalojos