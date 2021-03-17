Estás leyendo: Los tres diputados expulsados de Vox en Murcia votarán en contra de la moción de censura

Moción de censura en Murcia Los tres diputados expulsados de Vox en Murcia votarán en contra de la moción de censura

Con el anuncio del voto en contra de estos parlamentarios, la moción está condenada a decaer porque solo tiene 21 votos de los 23 necesarios para que la iniciativa prospere.

17/03/2021.-Los tres diputados expulsados de Vox, Mabel Campuzano, Juan José Liarte y Francisco Carrera antes del inicio de la primera sesión del debate de la moción de censura.
El portavoz del grupo de tres parlamentarios expulsados de Vox en la Asamblea Regional de Murcia, Juan José Liarte, ha confirmado que votarán no a la moción de censura de Cs y PSOE porque creen "ilusionante" el proyecto del PP de "unificación del centro-derecha".

Según sus palabras, "debe empezar en la Región de Murcia para el resto de España", por lo que tres de los cuatro diputados de este partido, solo uno dentro de él, que son clave para que prospere o decaiga la moción de censura que pretende acabar con casi 26 años seguidos de gobiernos del PP en Murcia -el último en coalición con Cs- se decantan por mantener en el poder a Fernando López Miras.

Con el anuncio del voto en contra de estos parlamentarios, la moción está condenada a decaer porque solo tiene confirmados los 17 votos del PSOE, los 2 de Podemos y 2 de los 6 parlamentarios de Cs, que suman 21 de los 23 necesarios para que la iniciativa prospere.

En declaraciones posteriores a los medios, Liarte ha asegurado que otra de las claves de su acuerdo con el PP ha sido la de "garantizar la libertad de los padres para elegir la educación de los hijos", la propuesta del veto parental de Vox. Ha descartado que entrar en el Gobierno sea una condición necesaria para que mantengan en el poder al Gobierno de López Miras, pero no lo ha descartado.

Preguntado sobre si pretenden que ese proyecto de reunificación del centro-derecha suponga que la carrera política de estos tres diputados, que ahora mismo no tienen partido, vaya más allá de esta legislatura, ha contestado que lo que le suceda "no es una variable" que hayan "considerado".

