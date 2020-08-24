madrid
Vox anunció en el último pleno del congreso una moción de censura todavía no presentada para el mes de septiembre. El elegido como candidato para la moción será finalmente el líder de la formación, Santiago Abascal, según ha publicado en exclusiva El Mundo.
Todavía hay varias semanas por delante para dialogar y alcanzar un acuerdo entre los partidos de la oposición críticos con Pedro Sánchez y partidarios de un cambio en el Gobierno.
Vox: "Quedan varias semanas por delante para dialogar y alcanzar un acuerdo entre los partidos de la oposición críticos”
Aseguran además que "el despacho está abierto" y que están dispuestos a negociar cualquier candidato "no ponemos ningún aro por el que pasar".
Su interés, señalan, no es el de "protagonizar" la moción, sino usarla para echar a Sánchez, a ser posible con apoyos. Aunque la tengan que presentar en solitario, Vox sostiene a El Mundo que su planteamiento será el mismo: la "promesa de convocar elecciones para dar la palabra a los ciudadanos de cara a la gestión futura de la crisis económica por la covid-19".
Fuentes de Vox rechazan también que la moción de censura sea una maniobra política para poner contra las cuerdas al PP y aseguran que el objetivo sólo es Sánchez.
