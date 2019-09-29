Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Moción de censura a Torra Roldán planteará este lunes a la Ejecutiva de Cs una moción de censura a Torra

Preguntada por los apoyos con los que puede contar una moción de censura, ha respondido que hay que ir "paso por paso" y que el primero es el debate en la Ejecutiva nacional del partido de este lunes en Madrid.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Senado y portavoz en el Parlament, Lorena Roldán, muestra una fotografía del atentado de ETA en la casa cuartel de Vic, durante su intervención en el debate sobre política general. E.P./David Zorrakino

La portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Senado y portavoz en el Parlament, Lorena Roldán, muestra una fotografía del atentado de ETA en la casa cuartel de Vic, durante su intervención en el debate sobre política general. E.P./David Zorrakino

La líder de Ciudadanos en Catalunya, Lorena Roldán, ha anunciado este domingo que su grupo del Parlament planteará este lunes a la Ejecutiva de Cs debatir y votar sobre la presentación de una moción de censura al presidente de la Generalitat por los hechos de esta semana desde la detención de nueve CDR por presunto terrorismo.

"Es la primera vez que se detiene a personas con explosivos, con Goma-2, con objetivos para atentar contra Catalunya. Y el señor Torra, como presidente de la Generalitat, los aplaude y los defiende", ha declarado a los periodistas ante los Juzgados de Sabadell, sobre los motivos por los que su grupo parlamentario plantea esta iniciativa.

Preguntada por los apoyos con los que puede contar una moción de censura, ha respondido que hay que ir "paso por paso" y que el primero es el debate en la Ejecutiva nacional del partido de este lunes en Madrid.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad