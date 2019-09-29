La líder de Ciudadanos en Catalunya, Lorena Roldán, ha anunciado este domingo que su grupo del Parlament planteará este lunes a la Ejecutiva de Cs debatir y votar sobre la presentación de una moción de censura al presidente de la Generalitat por los hechos de esta semana desde la detención de nueve CDR por presunto terrorismo.
"Es la primera vez que se detiene a personas con explosivos, con Goma-2, con objetivos para atentar contra Catalunya. Y el señor Torra, como presidente de la Generalitat, los aplaude y los defiende", ha declarado a los periodistas ante los Juzgados de Sabadell, sobre los motivos por los que su grupo parlamentario plantea esta iniciativa.
Preguntada por los apoyos con los que puede contar una moción de censura, ha respondido que hay que ir "paso por paso" y que el primero es el debate en la Ejecutiva nacional del partido de este lunes en Madrid.
