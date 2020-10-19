La moción de censura de Vox contra el Gobierno nace en vía muerta. Desde el PP lo saben, por eso no se plantean apoyarla. La iniciativa se debatirá el próximo miércoles y jueves y, salvo cambios de envergadura, únicamente contará con el 'sí' de los 52 diputados ultraderechistas. El líder del PP Pablo Casado, ha evitado adelantar la posición de su formación -que se debate entre el 'no y la abstención'- tras el comité de dirección celebrado este lunes.

"No hemos hablado de la moción de censura, es un tema que no me importa nada", ha asegurado Casado ante las preguntas de los periodistas. El conservador ha señalado que no va a "gastar ni un solo minuto" para hablar de "cuestiones menores" y que el PP "no va a perder el tiempo" en entrar en debates que solo benefician al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.

La exportavoz popular Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo aseguró este pasado domingo que la "inevitable derrota numérica" de Vox en la moción de censura contra el Gobierno "no es argumento suficiente para rechazarla" y avisó que un "no" del PP "debilitaría su condición de alternativa" y "reforzaría" a Pedro Sánchez.

"El PP lo que ha hecho es gobernar, los que no gobiernan en ningún lado tienen que recurrir a este tipo de estrategias condenadas al fracaso", ha aseverado el líder de la oposición, criticando que Vox solo busca estar en el foco mediático con esta iniciativa. "Estamos en la España real", ha zanjado.