madrid
La moción de censura que se celebra este miércoles en el Congreso está registrada contra Pedro Sánchez, pero Vox ha decidido iniciar su primera intervención cargando contra el PP y Ciudadanos por su labor de oposición al Gobierno. El diputado de la formación de ultraderecha Ignacio Garriga ha criticado contra los dos partidos por lo que considera una "actitud" pasiva en su labor de oposición al Ejecutivo.
"Ninguno de los argumentos contra la moción se sostiene fuera de losa espacios mediáticos y tertulias favorables al Gobierno. Esto no es una operación de marketing, es un deber nacional; están los que no hacen nada porque quieren llegar a Moncloa a lomos de la inercia del desastre Gobierno de Sánchez e Iglesias", ha asegurado Garriga, refiriéndose a Pablo Casado y a Inés Arrimadas.
Posteriormente se ha referido concretamente a las dos fuerzas; al PP le ha achacado una "actitud pasiva", y a Ciudadanos le ha afeado que quiera participar de la negociación de los Presupuestos Generales de 2021, los denominados presupuestos de reconstrucción.
"Puede que perdamos, pero habremos dado los motivos que hacen necesarias unas elecciones. Más perderán los diputados que mañana tengan que explicar a los españoles su responsabilidad por la continuidad de este desastre", ha insistido el diputado de Vox, volviendo a referirse a los parlamentarios del Grupo Popular y de Ciudadanos.
((Habrá ampliación))
