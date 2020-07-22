Estás leyendo: Calvo rechaza un referéndum sobre la monarquía porque "todos los partidos no lo llevan en sus programas electorales"

La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno defiende que para cuestionar la monarquía y tener un debate sobre la forma del Estado los partidos tendrían que llevarlo en sus programas electorales: "No está en el programa del Gobierno".

La vicepresidenta primera, Carmen Calvo, y el presidente del Gobierno, este miércoles en el Congreso / EFE

Para la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno los supuestos escándalos que rodean a la monarquía no motivarían un debate sobre la forma del Estado porque forma parte del "marco constitucional". Carmen Calvo ha respondido este miércoles en el Congreso, durante las sesión de control al Ejecutivo, a una pregunta del diputado de EH Bildu Jon Iñarritu.

"¿Qué más tendría que ocurrir para que el Gobierno apoyara la celebración de un referéndum sobre la Jefatura del Estado?", ha preguntado el parlamentario vasco. "Me pregunta por algo tan importante como la forma del Estado. Una democracia puede someter a debate todas y cada una de las cuestiones de su vida", ha defendido la vicepresidenta, pero "tendrá que pasar que todos los partidos del país lo plantearan en sus programas electorales, y no está en el programa del Gobierno".

((Habrá ampliación))

