El senador de Compromís Carles Mulet García ha enviado una batería de preguntas al Gobierno para tratar de esclarecer la postura que tiene sobre la inviolabilidad del rey.
En el listado de preguntas al que ha tenido acceso Público, se recuerdan las recientes declaraciones de Pedro Sánchez durante el último Consejo de Ministros en las que aseguró que "ya tenemos una monarquía renovada y ejemplar".
De esta forma, Compromís pregunta al Ejecutivo socialista si considera "renovado y ejemplar" que se gasten 7,8 millones de euros "de todos los españoles y españolas en mantener a la Casa Real".
Además, Mulet García pregunta a Sánchez por los "fondos reservados del Estado para pagar presuntas prostitutas o amistades sexuales" y si defiende que la jefatura de Estado sea "hereditaria por la gracia del dictador Francisco Franco".
En el documento, también se pregunta al Gobierno socialista si está de acuerdo con que se use un cargo relevante del Estado para "practicar cohecho, tráfico de influencias y enriquecimiento ilícito".
Por último, Compromís reclama al ejecutivo que se posicione y diga "si defiende que todos los ciudadanos y ciudadanas seamos iguales ante la ley".
