La portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, ha asegurado que el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez rechaza el veto anunciado por la Generalitat a la asistencia del Rey a sus actos. "No aceptamos el veto al rey que ha anunciado el Govern", ha afirmado Celaá, "el jefe del Estado puede ir a cualquier parte del territorio. Nadie tiene que darle permiso".
La portavoz se ha pronunciado así en una entrevista en el diario El Mundo en la que también declaraba que el Gobierno está encontrando "reciprocidad" en el diálogo con el Govern que preside Quim Torra, y ha subrayado que el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez es autónomo y "no siente ninguna amenaza, ni es objeto de chantaje por parte de nadie".
Celaá mantiene que no hay ninguna intención de adelantar comicios: "El Gobierno mantiene su curso, tiene voluntad y vocación de agotar la legislatura y está desplegando toda una agenda que la ciudadanía está percibiendo muy positivamente".
Al PP le pide sentido de Estado y responsabilidad, que sus dirigentes "no utilicen la confrontación territorial para asuntos electorales", y del nuevo presidente popular, Pablo Casado, comenta que "se ha inclinado hacia posiciones muy de derechas, de derecha extrema, sobre todo cuando habló de la eutanasia o del aborto".
La también ministra de Educación prepara cambios en este ámbito e incide en que la educación concertada "no tiene que sentirse atacada porque se diga que la pública es el eje vertebrador y la única obligada a servir al derecho a la educación". Explica también que cambiará la Lomce con una ley orgánica y dice que quiere dar "más peso a la comunidad educativa en la elección de directores".
"No vamos a recortar competencias que son autonómicas, pero sí cambiar la ley para hacer una escuela más participativa con el fin también de que los consejos escolares no sean figuras meramente consultivas", señala.
