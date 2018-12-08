El 48% de los españoles prefiere que España sea una república, según una encuesta de YouGov para El Huffington Post. El 35% de los encuestados se decantó por la monarquía y el 17% prefirió no contestar.
La encuesta fue realizada entre el 2 y el 5 de noviembre de 2018 y obtuvo la respuesta de 1.002 personas, según indica este medio.
Estos resultados vieron la luz el mismo día en el que el CIS sacaba su barómetro mensual y evitaba de nuevo preguntar entre los españoles qué modelo de Estado prefieren. La última vez que el CIS preguntó sobre la jefatura del Estado fue en abril de 2015.
En cuanto a la encuesta de YouGov, se demuestra que la monarquía no termina de calar entre la población más joven. Entre la franja de edad de 18 y 24 años, el 59% de los preguntados prefiere la república. El dato más bajo se da entre la franja de 55 años o más, que se queda en el 45%.
Las mujeres prefieren república
Analizados los datos por lugar geográfico, la zona de Levante es la única que prefiere monarquía a república —43% frente al 40% republicano—. En el nordeste peninsular, el dato republicanista se dispara, superando el 60%.
De igual manera, las mujeres prefieren la república —49% frente a 46%— y los hombres la monarquía —32% frente a 39%—.
La encuesta de YouGov muestra que los hogares con ingresos medios y altos son el punto de apoyo de la monarquía, según indica El Huffington Post.
