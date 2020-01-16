Monasterio usó visados falsos hasta 2016 para tramitar los planos de obra de sus 'lofts'

La portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, ha usado un falso visado del Colegio de Aparejadores para tramitar planos de obra hasta 2016, según recoge en exclusiva El País.
El diario señala que Monasterio, que firmó planos como arquitecta pese a no tener el título hasta 2009, realizó un 'copia y pega' en varios trámites de un sello original de 2005 que tramitó para la obra de un loft para el presentador Arturo Valls. Además, se señala que estas irregularidades, de ser acusada de un delito, todavía no habrían prescrito.
Monasterio tiene que rendir cuentas la próxima semana ante el Colegio de Arquitectos de Madrid (COAM) por las acusaciones de intrusismo después de darle 15 días para defenderse por escrito.
Está acusada de hacerse pasar por arquitecta entre 2002 y 2009 por firmar proyectos sin ser aún licenciada. Varios clientes la han denunciado, entre ellos Arturo Valls.
