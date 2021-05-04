MADRIDActualizado:
Más Madrid ha materializado el crecimiento exponencial que le auguraban las encuestas durante las últimas semanas. El partido liderado por Mónica García ha obtenido 24 diputados en las elecciones de la Comunidad de Madrid de este martes, cuatro más que en 2019, cuando la formación se estrenó con Íñigo Errejón al frente. El partido regionalista no solo se consolida al situarse como segunda fuerza en la Asamblea, sino que empata con el PSOE en escaños y le supera en votos. De esta forma, Más Madrid hace historia al adelantar por la izquierda al PSOE en esta región.
Mónica García ha sido un gran revulsivo durante la campaña y también, la gran sorpresa del bloque progresista en esta noche electoral. Si bien, pese a la subida de su partido y la histórica participación en los comicios (ha superado el 80%), el resultado de la formación regional no ha sido suficiente para empujar a la izquierda y cambiar el signo político de la Comunidad de Madrid, que acumulará 28 años de gobiernos del PP.
"Hemos hecho todo lo que estaba en nuestras manos, pero no ha sido suficiente", ha reconocido Mónica García en rueda de prensa desde la sede de su partido. Tras el batacazo del PSOE (ha bajado 12 escaños con respecto a 2019) y el insuficiente resultado de Unidas Podemos (ha logrado tres diputados más que en los anteriores comicios), el bloque progresista no ha conseguido sumar más que el partido de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, que ha logrado 65 escaños.
[Habrá ampliación]
