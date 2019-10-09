Joaquín Montull, monje y portavoz de los benedictinos del Valle de los Caídos, asegura que la exhumación de los restos de Franco no tiene "fundamentos de derecho" y que "está en el aire". Así lo ha manifestado este miércoles durante una entrevista a la Cadena SER, en la que afirma que la iniciativa del Gobierno en funciones “es propia de una república bananera".
Al ser preguntado por la posición del Vaticano, Montull ha sido tajante: “La Iglesia no es el Vaticano”. "La Iglesia son esos miles de españoles, y también del extranjero que nos apoyan, y que quieren que las cosas estén como están. Como quiso Franco en un principio".
Además, ha descartado la resistencia física para evitar que se lleve a cabo la exhumación de los restos del dictador porque "no es necesario". "¿Para qué una resistencia física cuando hay fuerzas superiores, la providencia divina, que está ahí?", se ha preguntado.
Para este monje, "las circunstancias políticas no han cambiado" desde la muerte de Franco."Han cambiado los políticos. Algunos son sensatos y otros son insensatos. Los políticos actuales están muy lejos de la altura de miras de los políticos que realizaron una ejemplar Transición. Y, claro, la historia les pasa factura", ha concluido.
Este mismo miércoles, el prior del Valle de los Caídos, Santiago Cantera, ha enviado una carta al Gobierno para advertir de que su Abadía “no autoriza el acceso a la Basílica con la finalidad de acceder a una ‘res sacra’ (una sepultura)”. Sin embargo, el Tribunal Supremo avaló los planes del Ejecutivo y este mismo miércoles tumbaba el último obstáculo para evitar su exhumación.
