Montero sobre la ley de libertades sexuales: "No hay ninguna discrepancia y tiene que salir para el 8M"

madrid
La Ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha negado discrepancias en el seno del Gobierno relativas al proyecto de ley de libertades sexuales y ha garantizado que se presentará antes del 8 de marzo.
"En caso de que tengamos discrepancias la vamos a resolver de puertas para dentro, pero ahora no hay ninguna y hay acuerdo y consenso total de que la ley tiene que salir para el 8 de marzo", ha explicado Montero en una entrevista en Telecinco recogida por Europa Press.
La ministra y dirigente de Podemos ha insistido que ésta reforma debe ser la primera que quiere impulsar el ejecutivo que preside Pedro Sánchez. "Tiene que ser la primera que impulsemos y no responde solo a una voluntad política de este Gobierno, sino también a la urgencia que existe por parte del movimiento feminista y del conjunto internacional".
"Seremos uno de los países pioneros y eso es un motivo de orgullo"
Irene Montero ha eludido detallar cómo se regulará el "sí es sí" en el texto legal, pero se ha mostrado convencida de que se situará a España entre los países más avanzados en la protección de libertades sexuales. "Si esta ley, en lo sustancial, queda como estamos planteando y mantenemos el espíritu, seremos uno de los países pioneros y eso es un motivo de orgullo", ha añadido.
