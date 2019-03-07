Público
Montserrat del Toro La Fiscalía investiga la difusión en redes de fotos y datos de la secretaria judicial del 20-S

El fiscal superior afirma que estas publicaciones van acompañadas de indicaciones que pueden facilitar su localización y de textos que "incitan expresamente al ejercicio de la violencia física sobre su persona, aparte de otros de naturaleza claramente ofensiva y vejatoria".

Los acusados en el juicio al 'procés', hace unos días en el Supremo. J.J. Guillen/REUTERS

La Fiscalía Superior de Catalunya ha abierto diligencias de investigación por la publicación en redes sociales por parte de "colectivos radicales" de la fotografía y datos personales de la letrada de la Administración de Justicia Montserrat del Toro, tras declarar este miércoles como testigo en el juicio por del 1-O en el Tribunal Supremo.

En el decreto de apertura de diligencias de este jueves, el fiscal superior afirma que estas publicaciones van acompañadas de indicaciones que pueden facilitar su localización y de textos que "incitan expresamente al ejercicio de la violencia física sobre su persona, aparte de otros de naturaleza claramente ofensiva y vejatoria".

Apunta a que estos hechos contra la letrada del Juzgado de Instrucción 13 de Barcelona, que investiga el 1-O, pueden ser constitutivos de un presunto delito de obstrucción a la Justicia, o de otros como descubrimiento y revelación de secretos, e injurias con publicidad a funcionario público.

(Habrá ampliación)

