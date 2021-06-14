Moreno aborda este martes con portavoces parlamentarios su cita del jueves con Pedro Sánchez en Moncloa

sevilla
El presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, ha citado este martes, 15 de junio, a representantes de los cinco grupos parlamentarios en el Palacio de San Telmo en el marco de una ronda de contactos previa a la cita que el jefe del Ejecutivo autonómico tiene el próximo jueves, 17 de junio, con el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en La Moncloa.
Fuentes del Gobierno andaluz han explicado a Europa Press que la ronda de reuniones del presidente de la Junta comenzará a las 16,30 horas, y la previsión es que cada encuentro con el portavoz parlamentario correspondiente se prolongue por un tiempo aproximado de 50 minutos.
Moreno recibirá a los grupos en orden de mayor a menor representación con la que cuentan en el Parlamento, de forma que la ronda de encuentros comenzará con el PSOE-A a las 16,30 horas, y a esa cita seguirán las reuniones con PP-A, Ciudadanos (Cs), Adelante Andalucía y Vox.
La semana pasada se anunció desde la Junta que sería este martes cuando se llevaría a cabo esta serie de encuentros que, un día antes, anunció el presidente en el Pleno del Parlamento que iba a llevar a cabo para buscar una posición común de cara a la reunión que mantendrá con el presidente del Gobierno dos días después en el Palacio de La Moncloa.
"Quiero llevar a Madrid no solo las propuestas de este Gobierno, que pueden ser legítimas y razonables, sino también las propuestas del conjunto de esta Cámara que representa a ocho millones y medio de andaluces. Creo que es oportuno y correcto escucharles con mucha atención y poder trasladar al presidente del Gobierno esas iniciativas en beneficio de todos los andaluces", dijo Moreno ante la Cámara al anunciar estos encuentros con los grupos parlamentarios.
