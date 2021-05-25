BARCELONAActualizado:
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han desplegado un gran dispositivo policial este martes por la mañana en el conocido Bloc Llavors, en el barrio del Poble Sec de Barcelona, donde está previsto realizar un desahucio. Al lugar han acudido decenas de personas, entre activistas y vecinos, para tratar de evitar el desahucio. Desde el primer momento se han vivido momentos de tensión. Los agentes han llegado a cargar contra los congregados, según se puede ver en algunos vídeos difundidos en redes sociales.
Estaba previsto que el desahucio se ejecutara la semana pasada, pero el juzgado de primera instancia número 54 de Barcelona decidió aplazarlo porque los Mossos d'Esquadra no odían garantizar suficientes agentes antidisturbios.
La abogada de los afectados solicitó aplazarlo esgrimiendo el decreto contra desahucios. En este sentido, Sindicado del Barrio del Poble Sec de Barcelona remarcó en un comunicado que el Departamento de Interior tiene "en sus manos" que este y otros desahucios se lleven a cabo, y que estalle o no "la olla de presión" que se está caldeando por desalojar a personas de sus casas.
(Habrá ampliación)
