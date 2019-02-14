La División de Asuntos Internos (DAI) de los Mossos d'Esquadra ha citado a declarar al agente antidisturbios que tuvo un enfrentamiento verbal con un miembro de los Agentes Rurales de la Generalitat que se manifestaba el pasado 21 de diciembre contra la celebración del Consejo de Ministros en Barcelona. En la discusión, que fue captada por las cámaras y se hizo viral en las redes sociales, el agente antidisturbios le dice al agente: La república no existe, idiota"
La Central Sindical Independiente y de Funcionarios (CSIF) ha informado este miércoles que el agente de la unidad antidisturbios de los Mossos d'Esquadra ha sido citado a declarar ante Asuntos Internos el próximo lunes, 18 de febrero
Mosso de la Brimo vs. Guarda Forestal— Eudald Font i Rica (@EudaldFontiRica) 21 de diciembre de 2018
- Tu ets un funcionari com jo o què? Doncs defensa’m a mi i no a aquests fills de puta
- Jo defenso la República
- Quina República ni què collons!
Aquest és el nivell pic.twitter.com/I5ZKydKy7l
"Qué república ni qué cojones. La república no existe, idiota". Estas fueron las palabras que el mosso le dijo al agente y que, por ello, la Generalitat anunció que estudiarían la actuación del agente antidisturbios por los insultos dirigidos al manifestante, no por pronunciarse acerca de la República.
