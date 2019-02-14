Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Mossos d'Esquadra Asuntos Internos cita a declarar al mosso que insultó a un independentista: "La república no existe, idiota"

El motivo de la investigación son los  insultos dirigidos a un manifestante durante la protesta contra la celebración del Consejo de Ministros en Barcelona, no por pronunciarse sobre ideas políticas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Momento del enfrentamiento que se hizo viral./ TWITTER

Momento del enfrentamiento que se hizo viral./ TWITTER

La División de Asuntos Internos (DAI) de los Mossos d'Esquadra ha citado a declarar al agente antidisturbios que tuvo un enfrentamiento verbal con un miembro de los Agentes Rurales de la Generalitat que se manifestaba el pasado 21 de diciembre contra la celebración del Consejo de Ministros en Barcelona. En la discusión, que fue captada por las cámaras y se hizo viral en las redes sociales, el agente antidisturbios le dice al agente: La república no existe, idiota"

La Central Sindical Independiente y de Funcionarios (CSIF) ha informado este miércoles que el agente de la unidad antidisturbios de los Mossos d'Esquadra ha sido citado a declarar ante Asuntos Internos el próximo lunes, 18 de febrero

"Qué república ni qué cojones. La república no existe, idiota". Estas fueron las palabras que el mosso le dijo al agente y que, por ello, la Generalitat anunció que estudiarían la actuación del agente antidisturbios por los insultos dirigidos al manifestante, no por pronunciarse acerca de la República

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad