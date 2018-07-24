Muere en Bélgica el hermano del exconseller Toni Comín

El hermano del exconseller de Sanidad Toni Comín, Pere Comín, ha muerto en Bélgica donde se encontraba junto al político, que se trasladó al país en el mes de octubre tras su cese. En un apunte este martes en Twitter, el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha lamentado la muerte y ha trasladado su pésame a la familia: "A la crudeza del exilio se une la crudeza de la vida".
Además, el presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha deseado mucha fuerza a la familia de Comín: "Que la tierra te sea leve Pere, un abrazo inmenso", ha dicho en la misma red social. Y por su parte, Elisenda Paluzie, la presidenta de la ANC, también ha dado sus condolencias al ex conseller y su familia.
Estimats @toni_comin i @BetonaComin, rebeu una abraçada immensa i tot l’escalf possible en un moment difícil i trist. A la cruesa de l’exili, s’hi afegeix la cruesa de la vida. Us acompanyo en el sentiment. Que el vostre germà descansi en pau.— Quim Torra i Pla (@QuimTorraiPla) 24 de julio de 2018
Molta força i tota l'estima @toni_comin i família. Que la terra et sigui lleu Pere, una immensa abraçada— Roger Torrent 🎗 (@rogertorrent) 24 de julio de 2018
Estimada @BetonaComin companya al Secretariat de l’@assemblea, estimat @toni_comin conseller, diputat a l’exili, el meu condol i el de tota l’entitat per la mort del vostre germà Pere.— Elisenda Paluzie (@epaluzie) 23 de julio de 2018
