Muere en Bélgica el hermano del exconseller Toni Comín

Pere Comín se encontraba en el país belga junto al político, que se trasladó allí en el mes de octubre tras su cese.

Toni Comín, en el Parlament, cuando era conseller de Sanidad. / EFE

El hermano del exconseller de Sanidad Toni Comín, Pere Comín, ha muerto en Bélgica donde se encontraba junto al político, que se trasladó al país en el mes de octubre tras su cese. En un apunte este martes en Twitter, el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha lamentado la muerte y ha trasladado su pésame a la familia: "A la crudeza del exilio se une la crudeza de la vida".

Además, el presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha deseado mucha fuerza a la familia de Comín: "Que la tierra te sea leve Pere, un abrazo inmenso", ha dicho en la misma red social. Y por su parte, Elisenda Paluzie, la presidenta de la ANC, también ha dado sus condolencias al ex conseller y su familia. 

