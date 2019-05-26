Público
Muere Juan María González, hermano del expresidente Felipe González

Ha fallecido en el Hospital Virgen Macarena a los 71 años de edad tras ser diagnosticado de cáncer.

Hospital Virgen Macarena

Juan María González, hermano del expresidente del Gobierno de Felipe González, ha fallecido este domingo en Sevilla tras "una larga enfermedad".

Fuentes cercanas a la familia han explicado a Europa Press que Juan María González ha fallecido sobre las 10 horas de este domingo. Igualmente, estas fuentes han agregado que el fallecido ya ha sido trasladado al tanatorio de la SE-30.

Según ha adelantado la Cadena Ser, Juan María González ha fallecido en el Hospital Virgen Macarena a los 71 años de edad tras ser diagnosticado de cáncer.

